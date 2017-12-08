Meanwhile, NBC fired Lauer on Wednesday of last week. NBC News Chairman Andy Lack informed the company about their decision via an email memo.

"We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer," a portion of the memo read. "It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment."

It continued, "While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident...We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."