In Crews' lawsuit documents, obtained by E! News, he is seeking damages for assault, battery, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and negligent retention and supervision.

The lawsuit also states that the day after the alleged incident, Crews "received a call from Venit who apologized and claimed he was just not himself that night."

It's also stated in the documents that Crews "seeks to hold Venit, and his employer, WME, accountable for the February 4, 2016 blatant an unprovoked sexual assault perpetrated by Venit on Crews."

Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, attended the GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday evening in Los Angeles and talked about the lawsuit in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"This is not about revenge, this is not about get back, but it's just the fact that...I'm sorry and an apology is when you step on somebody's toe by mistake," Crews said. "But when you stab them, when you intentionally hurt them, when you run them over, apologies just don't do. 'I'm sorry, my bad' does not work...people need to be held accountable."