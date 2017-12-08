"I'm thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists," Witherspoon said in a statement. "It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I'm beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea's unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team."

The cast of season one also included Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, James Tupper, Alexander Skarsgård and Iain Armitage. Other cast is expected to return, but not yet signed, according to HBO. The first season was based on Liane Moriarty's book with Kelley penning it for TV. Jean-Marc Vallée served as director.

Big Little Lies season one was a critical success and picked up numerous Emmys, including individual acting awards for Kidman, Dern and Skarsgård. After the series aired, discussion turned to whether or not there would be a second season. The first batch of episodes had a definitive ending. Spoiler alert: The women were united following the death of Skarsgård's character and the eventual cover-up.