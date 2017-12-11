Lana is taking shots at Nattie Neidhart and she's brought along an accomplice to help her get the job done.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana lures Trinity Fatu into TP-ing Nattie's hotel room while on Nikki Bella's engagement party in Mexico.

"We are TP-ing Natties room," Lana told Trin. "You TP-ing Nattie's room. I'm not being an accomplice and an accessory," Trin shot back. But it didn't take long before Trin had a roll of toilet paper in her hands.