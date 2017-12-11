75 Years of Golden Globes Best Motion Picture Winners

The 2018 Golden Globes will mark the 75th Golden Globe Award show ceremony.

In its 75 years, the annual event, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has honored dozens of films, television programs and actors. About 150 movies have received top awards.

In 1944, during World War II, the first Golden Globes ceremony was held at at the 20th Century Fox studios and honored the best in 1944 filmmaking. The Song of Bernadette, starring Jennifer Jones, won Best Picture.

Only one top award, Best Picture, was given every year at the Golden Globes until 1951, after which the honor was split into two awards—Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and Best Motion Picture - Drama. In 1956, television awards were introduced.