Cheers to the Bellas!
It has been a long road for Nikki Bella and John Cena. After five wonderful years together, they are finally going to tie the knot. The only one who might be more excited then they are is Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella.
The ladies got their fellow WWE divas together for a trip to Mexico to celebrate John and Nikki's engagement at, of course, the fanciest restaurant possible. "We're going to a five star restaurant because Nicole only likes nice things," Brie told the ladies.
"I have no shame in that," Nikki shared. "I enjoy the finer things in life." It definitely pays off. They had an incredible view of the ocean and the sunset during their dinner. Which was the perfect setting for Brie's sweet toast.
"I've been on this journey with her and I never thought that she was going to get married," Brie shared. "To see your sister finally get to plan a wedding is like the most exciting thing in the world."
"I can't wait to marry the man of my dreams," Nikki revealed. "The moment I'm in right now, you can't take it away from me. It's just so special and spectacular."
