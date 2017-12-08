Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget Reunite for a Good Cause

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Scleroderma Research Foundation
Ashley Olsen and Bob Saget had a Full House reunion!
While it looks like Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't able to make it to the event, Saget was able to reunite with one of his TV daughters this week at his Scleroderma Research Foundation Event. Saget took to Facebook after the Dec. 5 reunion to thank Ashley for her support, sharing that he's "so honored" she attended.
The actor posted a photo of himself with Ashley and John Oliver at the event and wrote, "So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my Scleroderma Research Foundation Event as she has all these years -and here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver generously and hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine - Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!!"
Ashley and Saget have reunited many times over the years, usually in the fall or winter months. In Nov. 2015, Ashley attended his Broadway play Hand to God.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
"Loved having my dear friend Ashley Olsen at my welcoming opening of @HandToGodBway last night with the brilliant cast I get to act with: Steven Boyer, Geneva Carr, Sarah Stiles, and Michael Oberholtzer. Loving this show," he posted on Instagram after the reunion.
In Dec. 2014, Ashley and Saget also reunited at the Stand Up for Scleroderma Research event.
