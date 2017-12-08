It looks like Mama June has a new grandchild.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Joshua Brandon Efird welcomed their first child on Friday. The new mom announced the news on Twitter.

"Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl," she tweeted along with a picture of their newborn. "Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird."

The 17-year-old reality star revealed she was expecting in a promo for the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she said to the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."