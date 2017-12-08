Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her 20-Foot Christmas Tree

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 7:56 AM

Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree probably costs more than your entire holiday gift budget.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of her whopping 20-foot tree, decorated with fake snow, mini string lights and massive copper-colored ball-shaped ornaments. Of course, Kylie did not create this masterpiece, reminiscent of Christmas trees found in Disney and Universal Studios theme parks, on her own; she enlisted the help of Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham, a family friend and actor Colton Haynes' husband, and his team of designers.

"Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life..." she wrote.

Kylie, who does not appear in the picture, had teased the beginning stages of her Christmas tree decor earlier this week on Snapchat.

Kylie has largely stayed out of the public eye and has rarely shared images of herself in recent months amid reports she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child together. She and her family have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

