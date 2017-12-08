Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan Have a Dapper Gossip Girl Reunion

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 6:24 AM

Chace Crawford, Sebastian Stan, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Spotted: Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan reuniting at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party. 

That's right, West Hollywood. The former Nate Archibald and Carter Baizen of Gossip Girl stardom ran into each other at Chateau Marmont Thursday night in honor of the magazine's annual gathering. 

While it's been five years since the famed CW series wrapped, the two gents seem to have maintained their chic Upper East Side style as they donned green and slate suits for the main event.

Of course, they weren't the only two star sightings of the evening. The two posed alongside Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney and his girlfriend, Mecki Dent, for a group shot. Check out more of the famous faces spotted at the evening soirée: 

We Ranked All the Gossip Girl Couples and No. 1 May Surprise You

Edei, James Marsden, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

James Marsden & Edei

The Westworld star sported a navy suit alongside his girlfriend, who looked chic in a feathered frock.

Garrett Hedlund, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Garrett Hedlund

The actor made a statement in a camel double-breasted suit. 

Timothee Chalamet, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Timothée Chalamet

The acclaimed Call Me by Your Name star showed up to the party in a patterned gray suit. 

Nyle DiMarco, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Nyle DiMarco

The America's Next Top Model winner posed like a pro in a red velvet suit. 

Charli XCX, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Charli XCX

The singer shone on the red carpet in a silver ensemble paired with matching heels. 

Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers

The Call Me by Your Name star and his beloved wife were caught in a candid moment as they embraced in front of the cameras.b

Matthew Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Matthew Broderick & James Wilkie Broderick

The actor and his 15-year-old son smiled together for the cameras. 

Gal Gadot, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman herself hit the carpet in a fashion-forward red jumpsuit. 

Chace Crawford, Sebastian Stan, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Chace Crawford & Sebastian Stan

The former Gossip Girl co-stars posed together for a group photo inside the party. 

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star looked dapper in a white suit jacket and bow tie alongside his longtime wife. 

Jonathan Groff, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ

Jonathan Groff

The Mindhunter actor struck a pose inside in his dark suit. 

Billy Magnussen, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Billy Magnussen

The Ingrid Goes West actor smiled for the cameras along the red carpet. 

Snoop Dogg, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Snoop Dogg

The rapper brought some style to the annual awards in a camel coat, red turtleneck and signature shades. 

Serayah, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Serayah

The Empire actress donned a sheer red gown layered over a dark bodysuit and knee-high boots. 

Caitlyn Jenner, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star brought a pop of color to the carpet in a pink printed jacket. 

Emily Ratajkowski, GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Emily Ratajkowski

The model brought a fashionable flair to the red carpet in a black feathered frocked paired with pants. 

  
