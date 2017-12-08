Spotted: Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan reuniting at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party.

That's right, West Hollywood. The former Nate Archibald and Carter Baizen of Gossip Girl stardom ran into each other at Chateau Marmont Thursday night in honor of the magazine's annual gathering.

While it's been five years since the famed CW series wrapped, the two gents seem to have maintained their chic Upper East Side style as they donned green and slate suits for the main event.

Of course, they weren't the only two star sightings of the evening. The two posed alongside Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney and his girlfriend, Mecki Dent, for a group shot. Check out more of the famous faces spotted at the evening soirée: