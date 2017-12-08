Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Spotted: Chace Crawford and Sebastian Stan reuniting at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party.
That's right, West Hollywood. The former Nate Archibald and Carter Baizen of Gossip Girl stardom ran into each other at Chateau Marmont Thursday night in honor of the magazine's annual gathering.
While it's been five years since the famed CW series wrapped, the two gents seem to have maintained their chic Upper East Side style as they donned green and slate suits for the main event.
Of course, they weren't the only two star sightings of the evening. The two posed alongside Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney and his girlfriend, Mecki Dent, for a group shot. Check out more of the famous faces spotted at the evening soirée:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
James Marsden & Edei
The Westworld star sported a navy suit alongside his girlfriend, who looked chic in a feathered frock.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Garrett Hedlund
The actor made a statement in a camel double-breasted suit.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
Timothée Chalamet
The acclaimed Call Me by Your Name star showed up to the party in a patterned gray suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
Nyle DiMarco
The America's Next Top Model winner posed like a pro in a red velvet suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
Charli XCX
The singer shone on the red carpet in a silver ensemble paired with matching heels.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers
The Call Me by Your Name star and his beloved wife were caught in a candid moment as they embraced in front of the cameras.b
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Matthew Broderick & James Wilkie Broderick
The actor and his 15-year-old son smiled together for the cameras.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman herself hit the carpet in a fashion-forward red jumpsuit.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Chace Crawford & Sebastian Stan
The former Gossip Girl co-stars posed together for a group photo inside the party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GQ
Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star looked dapper in a white suit jacket and bow tie alongside his longtime wife.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
Jonathan Groff
The Mindhunter actor struck a pose inside in his dark suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
Billy Magnussen
The Ingrid Goes West actor smiled for the cameras along the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
Snoop Dogg
The rapper brought some style to the annual awards in a camel coat, red turtleneck and signature shades.
Serayah
The Empire actress donned a sheer red gown layered over a dark bodysuit and knee-high boots.
Caitlyn Jenner
The reality star brought a pop of color to the carpet in a pink printed jacket.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ
Emily Ratajkowski
The model brought a fashionable flair to the red carpet in a black feathered frocked paired with pants.
