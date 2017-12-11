Here's Why Brooklynn Prince Is the Kid to Watch Out for This Award Season
Mike Vulpo
Mon., Dec. 11, 2017 3:00 AM
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau
There's just something about the young Hollywood stars who always steal the spotlight during award season.
Jacob Tremblay brought smiles to our face while he celebrated the success of Room. And Quvenzhané Wallis certainly deserved plenty of attention for her Beasts of the Southern Wild performance.
But with the 2018 Golden Globes nominations being announced today, moviegoers have a prediction as to who may be the "it" kid during this year's award season.
May we introduce you to Brooklynn Prince?
The 7-year-old breakout child star has earned rave reviews for her performance in The Florida Project. In the movie, Brooklynn plays a young girl named Moonee who lives with her mother (newcomer Bria Vinaite) at a low-cost motel near Disney World.
June Pictures
In the project, director Sean Baker focuses on the joys in Moonee's life including free ice cream and the opportunities to mess with the motel's goodhearted handyman (Willem Dafoe).
"My mom got a call for me to audition and I auditioned with Christopher Rivera and Valeria Cotto because they brought in groups of kids. And we just really got together and then a couple days later I found out I booked it and the reason I wanted to do this was I wanted to tell Moonee's story," Brooklynn told Vulture when recalling the audition process. "[I wanted to show] how her life is, and about her struggling mom and how she struggles. And like, you think the motel's all fun and games, you kind of think that in the movie."
While her experience under the big lights is a bit limited—she did have a photo shoot for Parenting Magazine at just two—Brooklynn always knew she wanted to be part of movies. It also helped that she had the support of her family including her mom who serves as an acting agent.
Courtesy Jazz Tangcay
Since her latest film was released, the 7-year-old has already had the opportunity to meet one of her idols by the name of Gal Gadot. The event that brought them together? Oh, just the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards.
"Star Wars and Wonder Woman just rock," Brooklynn told Entertainment Weekly before the unexpected reunion.
Perhaps this is the first of many run-ins during award show season. After all, this young actress knows her pop culture and has a few actresses she can't wait to say hello to.