Would you watch a series someone else made about you?
The Queen herself has reportedly watched the Netflix series made about her life, but the cast isn't so sure. And stars Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith aren't even sure she should watch it.
Kirby says if it were her, she'd watch it with through her fingers, while Smith pictures Elizabeth glued to the TV.
"I could imagine the Queen with like, a crumpet in bed, with her slippers on, sort of like, 'I never said that!'" Kirby says, leaning back in her chair to demonstrate.
Reports on whether the royals actually watch the show have varied.
UK publication The Sunday Express said in May of 2016 that according to the Queen's son Edward and his wife Sophie love the show, and encouraged the Queen to watch. Apparently, they spent their weekends watching it together at Windsor Castle, and the Queen really liked it, though "there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatised." Claire Foy said she'll believe that the Queen watches the show when she sees it.
More recently, Matt Smith revealed that a friend of his had asked Prince Philip about the show, and Philip's response was a look and a "Don't. Be. Ridiculous."
Whether or not any of it is true, we will continue to imagine the Queen chuckling over the show during an "informal supper" while Philip glowers in the other room, and we will delight in that vision.
The first two seasons of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix.