Sadly, Saturday marks the fifth year anniversary of Jenni Rivera's death.
She left behind countless fans that worshipped her music and honest personality. She also left behind her five children who lost their only parent on the day that the private plane she was traveling in crashed into a mountainous region in Mexico.
As the years go by, Jenni's legacy grows bigger and bigger but there are items from their mother's personal life that her children hold very dear to their hearts. From shoes to jewelry to the last pajama she wore, this family holds on to all that they have left of their beloved mother.
Her son Michael Marin revealed that he keeps something that Jenni used to sign deals.
"I have a Cartier pen that she used to write contracts, so if I write something important, like if I'm out on a job or even to sign the release forms, or whatever," the eldest of the brother said.
"You have that pen?" Chiquis Rivera, eldest of Jenni's kids, asked in shock.
Se acera uno de los días más difíciles... #Dec9th Recordemos a #LaGranSeñora @jennirivera juntos! Damn I miss her. ???? #Repost @bossbeenation ??? Dec 9th, 2012 changed our lives forever. Dec 9th, 2017 we honor her with this special. ?? Saturday, Dec 9th at 7/6c por @UNIVERSO #RememberingJenni #TheRiveras #Universo #BossBeeNation
Watch the video above to find out what the rest of the siblings have kept of their mother.
Jenni's children will celebrate the life of their mother with a one-hour special Remembering Jenni, Our Mom, which will air on NBC's Universo on Saturday, December 9 at 7 PM.
"December is always a tough month for us but this year we decided to do something different. Instead of mourning our momma, we decided to celebrate the great woman that she is!! Thank you all for keeping her legacy alive. #JenniVive because of you, we all love Jenni," Chiquis said in a statement.
In this special, viewers will get to join the cast of The Riveras as they gather at an intimate barbeque hosted by Don Pedro Rivera, Doña Rosa, Rosie Rivera and Jenni's best friends.
They'll share their most unforgettable moments with Jenni and never-before-told stories about La Diva de la Banda as they look back at some of her greatest moments of all time.
Which was your favorite Jenni Rivera song? Sound off in the section below.