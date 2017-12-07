AFI Awards Name 10 Best Movies and TV Shows of 2017

Honorees for the 2017 AFI Awards were announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to recognizing 10 groundbreaking movies, it also recognizes 10 exemplary television programs.
High-profile TV snubs include Better Call Saul, black-ish and Veep. On the movie side, Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Coco, I, Tonya, Logan, Molly's Game, Mudbound, Phantom Thread, The Disaster Artist, War for the Planet of the Apes and Wonder were similarly shut out.
Here are the 10 films being honored this year:
Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli
The Big Sick
Sony Pictures Classics
Call Me by Your Name
Courtesy Warner Brothers
Dunkirk
Marc Schmidt/A24
The Florida Project
Universal Pictures
Get Out
A24
Lady Bird
Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox
The Post
Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures
The Shape of Water
Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman
Here are the 10 TV series being honored this year:
HBO
Big Little Lies
Netflix
The Crown
FX
Feud: Bette and Joan
NBC
The Good Place
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Game of Thrones
Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale
HBO
Insecure
Netflix
Master of None
Netflix
Stranger Things 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
This Is Us
Honorees are selected based on works that "best advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and/or make a mark on American society," according to the organization's guidelines. Started 17 years ago, the AFI Awards recognizes creative teams both in front of and behind the camera.
This year's honorees will come together at an invitation-only luncheon on Jan. 5, 2018. Actor, director and producer George Clooney will receive the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in July.