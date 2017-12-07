Olivia Munn is speaking out so other women don't have to face what she faced in her battle against Brett Ratner.

The 37-year-old actress took a moment to discuss the sexual harassment claims she made against the Hollywood producer, talking with E! News' Melanie Bromley at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday.

When asked how she built the courage to step up and speak out, Munn said it was incredibly difficult.

"It's something that I privately dealt with for a long time, and something that came out publicly before, in 2011," she told us. "I had to take a lot of hits for that."