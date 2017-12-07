"I was constantly working as a child," Fergie recalled to Radio.com last December. "I was working in school, and then I would go to summers, and it was fun work. It was what I wanted to be doing, but I was constantly always on a schedule, always being professional, all of that. I rebelled a little bit in later life and acted like a child, but that's okay. I figure I'm about 10 years immature.

"Then I wanted a year off from show business, just to be normal. That's when I was 14. And then at 15 years old, my friend calls me and says, 'Hey, this manager wants to start this girls' singing group.' So I started at 15, after school, driving out to the [San Fernando] Valley with my mom and going to these rehearsals with these girls and was in this girl group for 11 years called Wild Orchid."

By now, it's pretty well-known that Fergie spent a year of that time between child stardom and Black Eyed Peas fame barely hovering above the abyss.

She sat down with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah's Next Chapter in 2012 and reflected on how, just over a decade prior, she was broke, with a drug problem and a career in shambles. Her substance of choice was crystal meth, sometimes considered flippantly as a party drug (or as the co-star of Breaking Bad) but which in actuality ravages the brain.

"It does a lot of things," Fergie acknowledged when Winfrey remarked on meth's known effects. "It's not good...It can make you crazy."

"What got me through it was a lot of therapy, soul-searching, discovering why I took the drugs in the first place—because that's really what it is," the singer said.

Why, then, did she start doing meth?