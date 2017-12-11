75 Years of Golden Globe Best Series Winners

Hollywood Foreign Press Association via Getty Images
2018 marks the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes, and a lot has changed since the original 1943 awards.
Take television, for instance. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't even recognize the smaller screen in the beginning. In fact, the first series to be awarded were My Three Sons and What's My Line? in 1962.
The television categories continued to evolve after that. In 1963, the HFPA broke out the drama and comedy categories for Best Series. However, the organization went back to selecting a single winner from 1965 to 1969.
All in the Family, The Golden Girls and Sex and the City are some of the most awarded series. All in the Family took home the prize four times—winning three years in a row. The Golden Girls and Sex and the City also had three consecutive wins each.
In honor of the award show turning three quarters of a century, here's a look back at all of the Best Series winners in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories.
2017
Comedy: Atlanta
Drama: The Crown
2016
Comedy: Mozart in the Jungle
Drama: Mr. Robot
2015
Comedy: Transparent
Drama: The Affair
2014
Comedy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Drama: Breaking Bad
2013
Comedy: Girls
Drama: Homeland
2012
Comedy: Modern Family
Drama: Homeland
2011
Comedy: Glee
Drama: Boardwalk Empire
2010
Comedy: Glee
Drama: Mad Men
2009
Comedy: 30 Rock
Drama: Mad Men
2008
Comedy: Extras
Drama: Mad Men
2007
Comedy: Ugly Betty
Drama: Grey's Anatomy
2006
Comedy: Desperate Housewives
Drama: Lost
2005
Comedy: Desperate Housewives
Drama: Nip/Tuck
2004
Comedy: The Office
Drama: 24
2003
Comedy: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Drama: The Shield
2002
Comedy: Sex and the City
Drama: Six Feet Under
2001
Comedy: Sex and the City
Drama: The West Wing
2000
Comedy: Sex and the City
Drama: The Sopranos
1999
Comedy: Ally McBeal
Drama: The Practice
1998
Comedy: Ally McBeal
Drama: The X-Files
1997
Comedy: 3rd Rock From the Sun
Drama: The X-Files
1996
Comedy: Cybill
Drama: Party of Five
1995
Comedy: Mad About You
Drama: The X-Files
1994
Comedy: Seinfeld
Drama: NYPD Blue
1993
Comedy: Roseanne
Drama: Northern Exposure
1992
Comedy: Brooklyn Bridge
Drama: Northern Exposure
1991
Comedy: Cheers
Drama: Twin Peaks
1990
Comedy: Murphy Brown
Drama: China Beach
1989
Comedy: The Wonder Years
Drama: Thirtysomething
1988
Comedy: The Golden Girls
Drama: L.A. Law
1987
Comedy: The Golden Girls
Drama: L.A. Law
1986
Comedy: The Golden Girls
Drama: Murder She Wrote
1985
Comedy: The Cosby Show
Drama: Murder She Wrote
1984
Comedy: Fame
Drama: Dynasty (1981-1989)
1983
Comedy: Fame
Drama: Hill Street Blues
1982
Comedy: M*A*S*H
Drama: Hill Street Blues
1981
Comedy: Taxi
Drama: Shogun
1980
Comedy: Alice
Drama: Lou Grant
1979
Comedy: Taxi
Drama: 60 Minutes
1978
Comedy: All in the Family
Drama: Roots
1977
Comedy: Barney Miller
Drama: Rich Man, Poor Man
1976
Comedy: Barney Miller
Drama: Kojak
1975
Comedy: Rhoda
Drama: Upstairs/Downstairs
1974
Comedy: All in the Family
Drama: The Waltons
1973
Comedy: All in the Family
Drama: Columbo
1972
Comedy: All in the Family
Drama: Mannix
1971
Comedy: The Carol Burnett Show
Drama: Medical Center
1970
Comedy: The Carol Burnett Show
Drama: Marcus Welby, M.D.
Photos
See More From 75 Years of Golden Globe Best Series Winners (Comedy/Drama)
And don't miss the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 5 p.m PST on NBC.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.