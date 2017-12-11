75 Years of Golden Globe Best Series Winners

Golden Globe statuette

Hollywood Foreign Press Association via Getty Images

2018 marks the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes, and a lot has changed since the original 1943 awards.

Take television, for instance. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't even recognize the smaller screen in the beginning. In fact, the first series to be awarded were My Three Sons and What's My Line? in 1962.

The television categories continued to evolve after that. In 1963, the HFPA broke out the drama and comedy categories for Best Series. However, the organization went back to selecting a single winner from 1965 to 1969.

All in the Family, The Golden Girls and Sex and the City are some of the most awarded series. All in the Family took home the prize four times—winning three years in a row. The Golden Girls and Sex and the City also had three consecutive wins each.

In honor of the award show turning three quarters of a century, here's a look back at all of the Best Series winners in the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories.

Our Golden Globes 2018 TV Predictions: The Sure Things and the Wild Cards

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2017

FX / Netflix

2017

Comedy: Atlanta

Drama: The Crown

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2016

Amazon / Showtime

2016

Comedy: Mozart in the Jungle

Drama: Mr. Robot

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2015

Amazon / Showtime

2015

Comedy: Transparent

Drama: The Affair

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2014

FOX / AMC

2014

Comedy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Drama: Breaking Bad

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2013

HBO / Showtime

2013

Comedy: Girls

Drama: Homeland

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2012

ABC / Showtime

2012

Comedy: Modern Family

Drama: Homeland

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2011

FOX / HBO

2011

Comedy: Glee

Drama: Boardwalk Empire

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2010

FOX / AMC

2010

Comedy: Glee

Drama: Mad Men

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2009

NBC / AMC

2009

Comedy: 30 Rock

Drama: Mad Men

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2008

HBO / AMC

2008

Comedy: Extras

Drama: Mad Men

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2007

ABC

2007

Comedy: Ugly Betty

Drama: Grey's Anatomy

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2006

ABC

2006

Comedy: Desperate Housewives

Drama: Lost

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2005

ABC / FX

2005

Comedy: Desperate Housewives

Drama: Nip/Tuck

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2004

NBC / FOX

2004

Comedy: The Office

Drama: 24

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2003

HBO / FOX

2003

Comedy: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Drama: The Shield

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2002

HBO

2002

Comedy: Sex and the City

Drama: Six Feet Under

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2001

HBO / Warner Bros.

2001

Comedy: Sex and the City

Drama: The West Wing

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 2000

HBO

2000

Comedy: Sex and the City

Drama: The Sopranos

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1999

20th Century Fox

1999

Comedy: Ally McBeal

Drama: The Practice

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1998, Ally McBeal, The X-Files

20th Century Fox

1998

Comedy: Ally McBeal

Drama: The X-Files

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1997, 3rd Rock From the Sun, The X-Files

NBC/20th Century Fox

1997

Comedy: 3rd Rock From the Sun 

Drama: The X-Files 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1996, Cybill, Party of Five

CBS/20th Century Fox

1996

Comedy: Cybill

Drama: Party of Five

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1995, Mad About You, The X-Files

NBC/20th Century Fox

1995

Comedy: Mad About You

Drama: The X-Files

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1994, Seinfeld, NYPD Blue

NBC/ABC

1994

Comedy: Seinfeld

Drama: NYPD Blue

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1993, Roseanne, Northern Exposure

ABC/CBS

1993

Comedy: Roseanne

Drama: Northern Exposure

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1992, Brooklyn Bridge, Northern Exposure

CBS

1992

Comedy: Brooklyn Bridge

Drama: Northern Exposure 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1991, Cheers, Twin Peaks

NBC/ABC

1991

Comedy: Cheers

Drama: Twin Peaks

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1990, Murphy Brown, China Beach

CBS/ABC

1990

Comedy: Murphy Brown

Drama: China Beach

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1989, The Wonder Years, Thirtysomething

ABC

1989

Comedy: The Wonder Years

Drama: Thirtysomething

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1988, The Golden Girls, L.A. Law

NBC

1988

Comedy: The Golden Girls

Drama: L.A. Law 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1987, The Golden Girls, L.A. Law

NBC

1987

Comedy: The Golden Girls

Drama: L.A. Law

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1986, The Golden Girls, Murder She Wrote

NBC / CBS

1986

Comedy: The Golden Girls

Drama: Murder She Wrote

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1985, The Cosby Show, Murder She Wrote

NBC / CBS

1985

Comedy: The Cosby Show

Drama: Murder She Wrote

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1984, Fame, Dynasty

NBC / ABC

1984

Comedy: Fame

Drama: Dynasty (1981-1989)

 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1983, Fame, Hill Street Blues

NBC

1983

Comedy: Fame

Drama: Hill Street Blues 

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1982, M*A*S*H, Hill Street Blues

CBS/NBC

1982

Comedy: M*A*S*H

Drama: Hill Street Blues

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1981, Taxi, Shogun

ABC

1981

Comedy: Taxi

Drama: Shogun

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1980, Alice, Lou Grant

CBS

1980

Comedy: Alice

Drama: Lou Grant

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1979, Taxi, 60 Minutes

ABC/CBS

1979

Comedy: Taxi

Drama: 60 Minutes

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1978, All in the Family, Roots

ABC/CBS

1978

Comedy: All in the Family

Drama: Roots

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1977, Barney Miller, Rich Man, Poor Man

ABC

1977

Comedy: Barney Miller

Drama: Rich Man, Poor Man

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1976, Barney Miller, Kojak

ABC/CBS

1976

Comedy: Barney Miller

Drama: Kojak

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1975, Rhoda, Upstairs/Downstairs

CBS/ITV

1975

Comedy: Rhoda

Drama: Upstairs/Downstairs

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1974, All in the Family, The Waltons

CBS

1974

Comedy: All in the Family

Drama: The Waltons

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1973, All in the Family, Columbo

CBS/NBC

1973

Comedy: All in the Family

Drama: Columbo

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1972, All in the Family, Mannix

CBS

1972

Comedy: All in the Family

Drama: Mannix

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1971, The Carol Burnett Show, Medical Center

CBS

1971

Comedy: The Carol Burnett Show

Drama: Medical Center

Golden Globe Best Series Winners, Comedy, Drama, 1970, The Carol Burnett Show, Marcus Welby, M.D.

CBS/ABC

1970

Comedy: The Carol Burnett Show

Drama: Marcus Welby, M.D.

And don't miss the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 5 p.m PST on NBC.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

