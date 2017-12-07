Happy 1st Birthday Ocean King PenaVega! See His Biggest Milestone Moments

Ocean King Pena Vega

Instagram

Someone is turning one! 

Exactly a year ago, on December 07, 2016, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega welcomed their first child, Ocean King PenaVega

Alexa and Carlos created an Instagram account for their adorable bundle of joy. Thanks to that, we've been lucky enough to see his milestone moments. 

From his first photo to his first steps, we've seen little Ocean grow right before our very eyes. 

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

"It's so cliché but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean…Ocean is so much like his daddy," Alexa shared with E! News exclusively at 102.7 KIISFM's Pick Your Purse Party. "I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger."

Ocean King PenaVega's Milestone Moments

She continued, "I don't know how women or men do it alone with a newborn. Just having him has given me the extra push I've needed and I know it's the same for him. For him, he's pretty cute. Sometimes he can be a butthead, but I love him."

Take a look at Ocean's biggest and cutest milestone moments from his first year: 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Instagram Debut

"'DAY 1' OCEAN KING PENAVEGA 8 pounds 6 ounces. Born on December 7th 2016," the proud parents captioned his first photo. 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

First Family Photo

After months of anticipation, their little bundle of joy was finally here! 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Try and tell them apart

"Burritos... (so no one is alarmed this was just for the photo. The extra burritos were taken out after. ☺️)," the parents jokingly captioned this hilarious photo. 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

First Christmas

Ocean was just "chillin" in this adorable outfit! 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Beach Life

Here's Ocean living his best island life. 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Studio session with dad

Talk about the perfect quality time! 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Tummy Time

Holding up his head! 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Total Island Baby

"The cool kids live on Maui," says the caption of this adorable photo. 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Basketball Fan

Ocean made one thing very clear, he's been a Miami Heat fan "since day one."

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Born to ride!

Learning from dad! 

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

GOAL!

A future soccer player? We think so!

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

Boat days are the best days

He's a natural!

Ocean King PenaVega

www.instagram.com/oceankingpenavega

First Steps

...because he's done with crawling. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

