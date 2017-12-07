Ed Sheeran got all dressed up for a very special occasion.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner donned his royal best for a unique occasion at Buckingham Palace. Sporting a long suit jacket and pants, the 26-year-old star stood tall and proud as he was made an official member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity.

During the investiture ceremony, Sheeran smiled as Prince Charles granted him a prized red and silver neck decoration, which he later gleefully showed off to photographers afterward.

Judging by the Sheeran's grin, the moment was one he'll always remember.

"Honoured to be awarded an MBE today at Buckingham Palace," he gushed on social media.