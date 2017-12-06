Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Unlike the word "fetch," a Mean Girls sequel is eventually going to happen—if Lindsay Lohan gets her way, that is. E! News caught up with the 31-year-old actress at The Daily Mail's holiday party in New York City Wednesday, where she said she "would love" to see Tina Fey's movie-inspired musical, now in previews in Washington, D.C., and coming to Broadway in April. "I don't really know much about it," she said. "I heard about it yesterday from a friend. We'll see!"
A direct-to-DVD sequel came out in 2011, but Lohan wants to the original cast back together again. "Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" said Lohan, who played Plastics infiltrator Cady Heron in the 2004 comedy. "I'd love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast."
Paramount had been asking Fey for years to help produce a follow-up to the original movie, which grossed $130 million at the worldwide box-office and spawned a massive cult following. "Paramount was very generous and solicitous with me for several years, saying, 'Would you like to do it?'" she said in 2010. "And at the time, I was like, 'They should just let it be what it is!'" After the sequel was released, without her participation, Fey reconsidered. "Now, it's like, why not just do it?" she told Movieline. "I should have done it, because now it's happening anyway!"
So, for now, Lohan will have to wait. Luckily, she has a plenty of other projects to focus on as she waits for the call. In fact, it's "quite possible" she will be working on some new music in the coming year. "I love writing. The thing is, with me, when I'm acting, I always have headphones on, because that really helps me get the character that I'm about to play. So, it has always played a very strong role in my life," she told E! News. "And music can make you feel anything."
The "Confessions of a Broken Heart" singer hopes to work with artists like Ed Sheeran and Eminem, but she hasn't reached out to either of them about possible collaborations. "Nothing's set in stone," she said. "We'll see what happens while I'm in New York—what we can get done."
Lohan, who left L.A. and New York City for London several years ago, now resides in Dubai. Though she was briefly in Miami over the weekend, the actress' trips to the U.S. are few and far between. "For me, I prefer to come back to America when I'm working or to see family, because then there's no noise around when I'm back here, because you have no privacy. So, I like having my private life and feeling safe, and I feel very safe in Dubai," she said. "And it's very convenient for me to see the family I work with in Istanbul when I'm there; I have a lot of projects I'm working on that will take place/are filming there. It's a really, really beautiful world. I spend a lot of time in Phuket; I hide away a lot, I do meditation and I like to explore. That's who I am."
Regarding reports she's dating Je-yong Ha, who refers to himself as the "Korean Hulk", she laughed set the record straight with E! News. "I'm single!" she said. "I'm married to the UAE."