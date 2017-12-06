Demi Lovato has a big voice—one that demands to be heard.
On Wednesday, TIME announced it was honoring "Silence Breakers" as its Person of the Year. The cover featured four women, including Ashley Judd and Taylor Swift , as well as a fifth woman's elbow, representing those who have yet to share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment. President Donald Trump was selected as this year's runner up, but given that at least 16 women have accused him of sexual assault, the magazine's decision came under fire.
(Trump has repeatedly called his accusers' claims "fake news." During a press briefing in October, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the West Wing's official position is that the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment are lying.)
Lovato was among those to question TIME's decision to honor Trump. "I've become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover. To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer tweeted. "It's annoying that it's just about impact on the news. Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites."
The singer was included in TIME's Most Influential list earlier this year.
A representative for TIME has not responded to Lovato's latest rant via Twitter.
Since 1927, TIME has bestowed its Person of the Year title upon a person or group of people whom its editors believe influenced news and events of the past year—for "better or worse."
Last month, Trump erroneously claimed he was being considered for the cover. "He's No. 2 on our list because he's changed the very nature of the presidency and the way the White House functions," editor Edward Felsenthal said on Today. "He's on the verge of his first major legislative victory, he's reshaping the judiciary and [he's] aggressively rolling back regulations."
