Demi Lovato has a big voice—one that demands to be heard.

On Wednesday, TIME announced it was honoring "Silence Breakers" as its Person of the Year. The cover featured four women, including Ashley Judd and Taylor Swift , as well as a fifth woman's elbow, representing those who have yet to share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment. President Donald Trump was selected as this year's runner up, but given that at least 16 women have accused him of sexual assault, the magazine's decision came under fire.

(Trump has repeatedly called his accusers' claims "fake news." During a press briefing in October, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the West Wing's official position is that the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment are lying.)

Lovato was among those to question TIME's decision to honor Trump. "I've become less vocal about my distain for certain people over the past year because it only divides our country even more but this is worth speaking up about. @TIME mag - very disappointed in your hypocrisy and disrespect toward the women on your cover. To be named POTY by @TIME it should be for doing something positive or brave LIKE the women on the cover," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer tweeted. "It's annoying that it's just about impact on the news. Time mag highlights brave women coming forward against sexual assault on the cover but names a man with sexual assault allegations against him runner up to person of the year.. Really @TIME? #hypocrites."