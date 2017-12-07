5 Fun Facts About "Psych: The Movie"

Today's the day, Psychos!
Psych makes its return to USA with Psych: The Movie, an epic tale of lost rings and old foes, filled with familiar faces alongside a few new ones. It's exactly what we've all been dreaming of since the show went off the air in 2014, and completely worth the wait.
In case you haven't yet gotten your fill of delicious flavor in advance of the movie, we've got a few fun facts for you to nibble on, brought to you by stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, and creator Steve Franks.
Perhaps the biggest question you may be asking as Psych: The Movie ends tonight is, "will there be more?"
If Roday, Hill, and Franks have anything to say about it, there definitely will be, especially if series star Tim Omundson is able to participate after recovering from the stroke he suffered earlier this year.
"The primary reason we made the first movie—in addition to saying thanks to our fans—is in hopes that we can make a second movie where Tim gets to come and play with us," Roday says.
Psych: The Movie airs tonight at 8 p.m. on USA.
