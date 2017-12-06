Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits, Under $100

It's the holidays! You've got places to go and people to see.
Since you're going to see people you rarely encounter and meet new friends and family, looking good is a must. But, we've got good news: You don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks.
E! Style Correspondent and Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down three looks for the holidays, all under $100, so can channel your inner celebrity no matter your budget.
Check out her top picks below!
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Women's Lulu Block Heel Sandals, $29.99
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Striped Velvert Dress, $49.90
Daisie, $89.95
Sunflower Drop Earrings, $38.00
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Velvet Slip Dress, $35
Siren, $59.98
