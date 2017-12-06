Celeb-Inspired Holiday Outfits, Under $100

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 5:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Total Divas 705

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Get Back Into the Wrestling Ring on Total Divas: "2018 Is the Year of the Bellas!"

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Wants a Mean Girls Sequel ASAP: "We Need Rachel McAdams!"

It's the holidays! You've got places to go and people to see. 

Since you're going to see people you rarely encounter and meet new friends and family, looking good is a must. But, we've got good news: You don't need to break the bank to look like a million bucks.

E! Style Correspondent and Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi broke down three looks for the holidays, all under $100, so can channel your inner celebrity no matter your budget. 

Holiday Gifts Under $50

Check out her top picks below! 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel struts down the streets of New York after Vogue party in metallic gown, featuring a deep V-neck and high thigh split. She then finishes the look with a Mona Lisa clutch, sleek ponytail and chrome-tinted heels.

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Express

Metallic Asymmetrical Hem Maxi Dress, $54

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Merona

Women's Lulu Block Heel Sandals, $29.99

Article continues below

ESC: Katy Perry

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Katy Perry

Make the holidays spectacular with a colorful ensemble like the singer. Outside of Good Morning America, the star stunned in the sequined Attico dress, paired with yellow-tinted Elizabeth and James glasses, sheer hosiery and red pumps. It's eye-catching, on trend and ready for any holiday party on your calendar.

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Zara

Striped Velvert Dress, $49.90

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Steve Madden

Daisie, $89.95

Article continues below

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Bauble Bar

Sunflower Drop Earrings, $38.00

ESC: Margot Robbie

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The actress struts onto The Tonight Show set the same way we hope to walk into a holiday party—happy and well-dressed. She stuns in a Derek Lam 10 Crosby velvet jumpsuit, Christian Louboutin heels and layered gold necklaces.

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Topshop

Velvet Slip Dress, $35

Article continues below

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Topshop

True Decadence Premium Cruched Velvet Skinny Pants, $49.00

ESC: Holiday Looks for Less

Steve Madden

 

Siren, $59.98

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: These Mila Kunis-Inspired Holiday Dresses Ring in Under $100

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Margot Robbie , Katy Perry , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.