Uh, Betty Cooper, is that you?

Riverdale is great at being absolutely nuts, and there's no shortage of scenes that made us go "huh?" But tonight's episode verged on an uncomfortable "huh??" as Betty (Lili Reinhart) stripped down—in front of everybody—and performed a very seductive rendition of a Tears for Fears song, practicing her stripper pole moves in front of her mom, her boyfriend, his dad, and an entire gang.

Apparently it's all part of the outdated, misogynistic (Toni's words, not ours) initiation ritual for ladies in the gang, called "The Serpent Dance."

Toni said Betty didn't want to know, but uh yeah, Betty did. She wanted to know everything.