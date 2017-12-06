Meghan Markle was M.I.A. while Prince Harry was caroling with his ex Cressida Bonas on Tuesday—and now we know why.

A source tells E! News that Meghan is back in Los Angeles visiting her mother, Doria Ragland. The insider also shares that Meghan will head back to London for Christmas, where she will spend the holidays with Harry and do the traditional royal family celebrations at Sandringham.

After the holiday, the newly-engaged couple will be going on vacation. "They're looking forward to some sun," a source close to Meghan tells us.