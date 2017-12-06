EXCLUSIVE!

Meghan Markle Is Back in L.A.: How She Keeps in Touch With Prince Harry

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 6:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince George

Prince William Dishes on Prince George's "Funny" School Nativity Play: "He Was a Sheep"

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Dons Princess Diana's Beloved Tiara at Diplomatic Reception

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Meghan Markle was M.I.A. while Prince Harry was caroling with his ex Cressida Bonas on Tuesday—and now we know why.

A source tells E! News that Meghan is back in Los Angeles visiting her mother, Doria Ragland. The insider also shares that Meghan will head back to London for Christmas, where she will spend the holidays with Harry and do the traditional royal family celebrations at Sandringham.

After the holiday, the newly-engaged couple will be going on vacation. "They're looking forward to some sun," a source close to Meghan tells us.

Prince Harry Sings Carols With Cressida Bonas—While Meghan Markle Is M.I.A.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

From the start of their romance in July 2016, Harry and Meghan had somewhat of a long-distance relationship. As a result, they seemingly had to learn how to stay connected while Meghan was working on Suits in Toronto and Harry was in London or traveling.

So how do they manage to keep their connection strong even when they're miles and miles apart?

A source tells E! News that both Harry and Meghan are "big texters" and that Harry loves to use an emoji or gif. They also FaceTime "every day when they're apart" and it's said to have "played a huge role in their relationship."

On Nov. 27, it was announced that Harry and Meghan are engaged. A day later, it was revealed that the couple will tie the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

An insider told E! News that Harry has already asked his brother Prince William to be his best man and Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have roles in the wedding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.