Paris Hilton, Lea Michele and More Stars Evacuate Their Homes Following Los Angeles Wildfires

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 4:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Total Divas 705

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Get Back Into the Wrestling Ring on Total Divas: "2018 Is the Year of the Bellas!"

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Wants a Mean Girls Sequel ASAP: "We Need Rachel McAdams!"

Lea Michele, Paris Hilton

Getty Images

Several wildfires in Southern California continue to force thousands of residents out of their homes. 

In fact, the Skirball Fire located near Bel Air has caused several celebrities to pack their bags and seek shelter elsewhere.

According to social media, Paris Hilton decided to leave her home as firefighters continue to battle the flames.

"This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!"

She also included a viral video that showed the flames burning early in the morning on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

Do-Gooder Gallery

Lea Michele chose not to take any chances and packed her bags early this morning. "Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.." she wrote on social media.

The Mayor star, who attended The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast after evacuating, is currently staying with close pals including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

So who else is being greatly affected by the wildfires? Take a look below at some of the stars who are updating fans on their neighborhood situations.

As of press time, three of the four major fires burning throughout Southern California had 0% containment. The Rye Fire in Santa Clarita was only at 5% containment. 

For complete coverage of the wildfires, visit NBC Los Angeles

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Natural Disasters , Fire , Paris Hilton , Lea Michele , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.