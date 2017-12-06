Getty Images
Getty Images
Several wildfires in Southern California continue to force thousands of residents out of their homes.
In fact, the Skirball Fire located near Bel Air has caused several celebrities to pack their bags and seek shelter elsewhere.
According to social media, Paris Hilton decided to leave her home as firefighters continue to battle the flames.
"This wild fire in LA is terrifying! My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes!"
She also included a viral video that showed the flames burning early in the morning on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.
This wild fire in LA is terrifying!?? My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! ?? pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017
Lea Michele chose not to take any chances and packed her bags early this morning. "Praying for everyone in LA...grabbed what I loved most this morning and so grateful to my friends for taking us in.." she wrote on social media.
The Mayor star, who attended The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast after evacuating, is currently staying with close pals including celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.
So who else is being greatly affected by the wildfires? Take a look below at some of the stars who are updating fans on their neighborhood situations.
We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons? school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone?s safety in Ventura county and beyond.— Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017
We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on... ?????? #SkirballFire— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 6, 2017
Just evacuated my house. It?s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017
Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans... https://t.co/tRMXiPOqUp— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) December 6, 2017
never thought I?d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017
As of press time, three of the four major fires burning throughout Southern California had 0% containment. The Rye Fire in Santa Clarita was only at 5% containment.
For complete coverage of the wildfires, visit NBC Los Angeles.
