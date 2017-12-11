ABC/Jeff Lipsky
ABC/Jeff Lipsky
We're inching closer to Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
With nominations for some of the most important awards shows already behind us—including the 2018 Golden Globes and 2018 Critics' Choice Awards—we're looking forward to one more big announcement...
The 2018 Academy Awards nominations!
Unfortunately, this year's group of Oscar nominees won't be announced until January 23, 2018, but that doesn't mean we have to wait a month and a half to start at least thinking about them.
With that being said, here are our predictions, based upon the awards show nominations that have already been announced:
Sony Pictures Classics
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
The Florida Project
Lady Bird
Get Out
The Shape of Water
Best Director
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Kerry Hayes; © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Like we said before, the Oscar nominations will officially be announced on January 23, 2018, with the show airing on March 4.
What are your Oscar predictions? Sound off in the comments below!
And for more awards season updates, don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.