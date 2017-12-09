How to Make the Holidays Nice, According to Dorinda Medley

Nobody celebrates the holiday season quite like Dorinda Medley.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans can attest too, the Bravo star goes big for Christmas at her homes in the Big Apple and in the Berkshires.

In fact, Dorinda is proud to admit that she has holiday decorations on her mind as soon as fall hits.

"I'm continuously shopping for the holidays. Holidays sort of start as soon as I see one Halloween decoration. I'm off to the races," she explained to us while celebrating her partnership with HomeGoods. "I get excited about that."

So perhaps it's only fitting that with about two weeks to go until Santa arrives, we decided to ask Dorinda for her advice in creating a merry and bright season. If you follow her tips, you may just be able to make the holidays nice.