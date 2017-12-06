Teen Mom Star and Chelsea Houska's Ex Adam Lind Arrested

MTV
Adam Lind was taken to jail earlier this week.
The ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska was arrested in South Dakota on Dec. 5 for "violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest," E! News can confirm.
Back in November, Adam was arrested and his ex-girlfriend Stasia Huber, filed a protection order against him, according to Radar Online.
Chelsea and Adam first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, which documented their relationship and Chelsea's journey to giving birth to their daughter, Aubree Skye Lind, in Sept. 2009.
Chelsea has since moved on and is now married to Cole DeBoer. The couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony in Oct. 2017, they first tied the knot in 2016. In Jan. 2017, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Watson Cole DeBoer.
During a Teen Mom 2 episode in Aug. 2017, Chelsea revealed that her ex had tested positive for meth. "Yeah, it's very serious—and it is scary," she told the show's producer Mandi. "If I had my choice, I don't want her in the house because he's doing drugs. Obviously, he's probably doing them at his house, you know? I mean, hopefully, his parents were doing their supervision...so that she didn't see much."
Adam also has another daughter, Paislee, from his relationship with Taylor Halbur.