Teen Mom Star and Chelsea Houska's Ex Adam Lind Arrested

Adam Lind was taken to jail earlier this week.

The ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska was arrested in South Dakota on Dec. 5 for "violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest," E! News can confirm.

Back in November, Adam was arrested and his ex-girlfriend Stasia Huber, filed a protection order against him, according to Radar Online.

Chelsea and Adam first appeared on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, which documented their relationship and Chelsea's journey to giving birth to their daughter, Aubree Skye Lind, in Sept. 2009.