Mark Hamill could not help but gush about his "niece" Billie Lourd, and just how much the starlet reminds him of his late friend and her mother, Carrie Fisher.

"She is wonderful in her own right," he told E! News in a sit-down interview.

Despite meeting the Scream Queens star when she was just a young girl, he lost touch with Fisher for a time and the Star Wars actor feels that he finally got to know Billie when she starred alongside him and her mother as Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Hamill expressed his regret about the time when he and Fisher were not in contact, saying, "I feel badly that I wasn't there for my niece."