Ralphie May's Cause of Death Revealed

Ralphie May's cause of death has been revealed.
A spokesperson with the Clark County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the comedian passed away from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. The statement continued, "The manner of his death was natural. We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. May's family and friends."
May's body was discovered on October 6, 2017 at a private Las Vegas residence. His rep told E! News at the time, "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover."
He was 45 and is survived by children April June and August James as well as his wife, fellow comedian Lahna Turner.
I selected this photo because Ralphie looks like an angel with a halo. pic.twitter.com/vsnSIpgcIp— Lahna Turner (@LahnaTurner) October 6, 2017
May, whose big break in the comedy world came thanks to Last Comic Standing in 2003, was in the midst of a nationwide tour at the time of his death. Only two days before his passing, he was honored with the Casino Comedian of the Year Award by the Global Gaming Expo.
The late star's colleagues and fellow comedians like Bob Saget, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hartand more payed tribute to May on social media.
"Whoa... man.. this sucks," Dane Cook shared on Twitter. "Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans."
Saget would later share on social media, "Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace." Jeong also added, "This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything."
Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.