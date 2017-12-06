Ralphie May's Cause of Death Revealed

Ralphie May's cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson with the Clark County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the comedian passed away from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. The statement continued, "The manner of his death was natural. We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. May's family and friends."

May's body was discovered on October 6, 2017 at a private Las Vegas residence. His rep told E! News at the time, "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover."

He was 45 and is survived by children April June and August James as well as his wife, fellow comedian Lahna Turner.