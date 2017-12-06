Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Hit the Beach in Miami During Art Basel

For the romp in the sand, Sofia wore a thong red bikini, which she later paired with ripped jeans. Kourtney Kardashian's ex donned a linen top, black and white checkered shorts and velvet slippers that say "Lord Disick" written on them.

The source says that while they were on the beach, the two mostly stayed on their phones and didn't interact a lot (despite Sofia's teeny bikini), however, things got more romantic when Scott and Sofia were on the boat, adding that the father of three put his arms around her and was "affectionate."

Of course, this unlikely union between the 34-year-old reality star and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old model daughter has some shaking their heads and others wanting to know more about the duo.

The pair first sparked rumors when they were caught getting flirty on a yacht in Cannes back in May.

The rumor mill started swirling when they were photographed FaceTiming in June and by mid-September, the pair were first spotted kissing, canoodling and having a grand old party time together. They soon to social media and things have been out in the open ever since, showing major PDA everywhere they go.

Take a look at the pair's controversial pairing up in pics...