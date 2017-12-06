Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Hit the Beach in Miami During Art Basel

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

They're back to the beach! 

Two months after Scott Disick and his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie were first spotted getting cozy on the beach in Miami, the odd couple once again took to the sands of the sultry Floridian city. The pair is hitting up Miami for the town's famed Art Basel week, a source tells E! News.

An eyewitness says that on Wednesday, the couple came down to the beach at about 11 a.m. and were there for a little over an hour before they left to join friend David Grutman, owner of LIV nightclub in Miami, on his boat, a place they have been spotted getting handsy before.

A Timeline of Scott Disick's Trip to Cannes—and the Women Along the Way

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

RSKM / BACKGRID

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

OHPIX / BACKGRID

For the romp in the sand, Sofia wore a thong red bikini, which she later paired with ripped jeans. Kourtney Kardashian's ex donned a linen top, black and white checkered shorts and velvet slippers that say "Lord Disick" written on them.

The source says that while they were on the beach, the two mostly stayed on their phones and didn't interact a lot (despite Sofia's teeny bikini), however, things got more romantic when Scott and Sofia were on the boat, adding that the father of three put his arms around her and was "affectionate."

Of course, this unlikely union between the 34-year-old reality star and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old model daughter has some shaking their heads and others wanting to know more about the duo.

The pair first sparked rumors when they were caught getting flirty on a yacht in Cannes back in May.

The rumor mill started swirling when they were photographed FaceTiming in June and by mid-September, the pair were first spotted kissing, canoodling and having a grand old party time together. They soon to social media and things have been out in the open ever since, showing major PDA everywhere they go.

Take a look at the pair's controversial pairing up in pics...

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Pucker Up

The lovebirds share a sweet smooch in Venice.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

Hugs

The two walk close together during their Italian getaway.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Gondola Ride

The two wave on a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Milan

Instagram

Amore

The lovebirds show some PDA in Milan on Oct. 15, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

TheImageDirect.com

Jetting Off

The two are spotted holding hands at LAX on Oct. 14, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

BACKGRID

Cup of Joe

Scott and Sofia grabbed some drinks at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mexico, Instagram

Instagram Story

Taco Night

The lovebirds were all over each other when they snuggled up together in Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Surf's Up

The pair went to Punta Mita, Mexico and packed on the PDA on Oct. 3, 2017.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Mexico

Clasos.com.mx / Splash News

Let It Ride

The pair had a very steamy smooch on their romantic getaway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Miami

Pichichipixx.com / Splash News

Beach Babes

Scott and Sofia were enjoying their holiday in Miami on Sept. 23, 2017. The 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted walking along the sand at the beach.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

When in Miami

The two partied on the SS Groot together in Miami.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

DAME / BACKGRID

Rocking the Boat

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was pictured passionately kissing his new girlfriend while they enjoyed an afternoon boat ride in Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

VEM / BACKGRID

Hand It Off

The pair held hands in Miami as they continued their vacation together.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Congrats Are in Order

Following the family style dinner at Seaspice, in which they ordered meli melo, truffle pizza, king crab Legs, and octopus, the couple were surprised with a congratulatory cake with the inscription "Congratulations Scott & Sophia."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Snapchat

Kiss Off

A source tells E! News that while out to dinner at Seaspice in Miami, they ordered champagne and Barceló rum cocktails for the table and that Scott "held and kissed his new love through out the evening."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Legs for Days

Sofia posted this pic from Miami with her legs draped over Scott's.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Loud and Proud

The two showed they world they were a couple when Scott shared this PDA-filled social media post.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There They Go...

Sparking rumors, Scott and Sofia were spotted on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

