Watch This Reenactment of Selena Quintanilla's Last Days

Selena Quintanilla continues to be one of the biggest Latin stars in the world. Unfortunately, her life was recklessly ended too soon 22 years ago by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. The star was two weeks away from turning 24.

The last days of the late singer's life and the events that ultimately led to her death are now being reenacted by Reelz's Murder Made Me Famous: Yolanda Saldívar.

Featured in the special episode, is the author of Selena: Como la Flor Joe Nick Patoski, murder trial prosecutor in the case, Carlos Valdez and Murder Made Me Famous host Steven Helling.