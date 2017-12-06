Watch This Reenactment of Selena Quintanilla's Last Days

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Get Back Into the Wrestling Ring on Total Divas: "2018 Is the Year of the Bellas!"
Selena Quintanilla continues to be one of the biggest Latin stars in the world. Unfortunately, her life was recklessly ended too soon 22 years ago by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar. The star was two weeks away from turning 24.
The last days of the late singer's life and the events that ultimately led to her death are now being reenacted by Reelz's Murder Made Me Famous: Yolanda Saldívar.
Featured in the special episode, is the author of Selena: Como la Flor Joe Nick Patoski, murder trial prosecutor in the case, Carlos Valdez and Murder Made Me Famous host Steven Helling.
The show is taking a look at the events that took place prior to Selena's death and why Saldívar committed the heinous act.
Much like the movie Selena, we see in the clip above that missing money within Quintanilla's businesses that included her fan club and boutiques, which led the family to question her and ultimately fire her from her position within the company.
The show does give us insight into who Saldívar was before meeting Selena and exactly how she weaved herself into the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer's life.
Although the defense attorney for the former nurse argued that she shot Quintanilla accidentally, the prosecution pointed out that Saldívar never called 911 or tried to help Selena after she was shot.
The prosecution also pointed out that it requires 11 pounds of pressure on the trigger to fire the .37 caliber revolver that Saldívar fired.
After three hours of deliberation on October 23, 1995, jurors found Saldívar guilty of first-degree murder. Three days after, she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in thirty years, which was the maximum prison term allowed in Texas at the time.
Saldívar is currently serving her life sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. She will be eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.