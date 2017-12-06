WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

TIME's Person of the Year: The Women Who Spoke Out About Abuse and Changed Hollywood

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

See All the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Photos So Far!

KUWTK 1410, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Kris Jenner "Two Cakes to the Face" as Payback for Scamming Them

The change the world needed to see! 

While there was much speculation about who would be named Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year, the magazine officially announced that the cover would be dedicated to who they are calling "silence breakers." 

The cover featured a group of women, including Ashley Judd and Taylor Swift , who have been vocal about their sexual assault experiences. There were also many other celebs profiled within the issue as well, and stories about people who have been using their power to speak up and create change. 

Time Magazine Reveals 'Person of the Year 2017'

Watch the clip above to get all the details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Taylor Swift , Ashley Judd , Top Stories , Alyssa Milano , Rose McGowan
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.