It's always darkest before the dawn...
In a candid new Instagram post, Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus reveals he suffered from an eating disorder for two years.
In the lengthy post, the dietitian and personal trainer, who was last season's fan favorite and runner-up, wrote about his gratitude for his former modeling career at finding life-long friends, as well as introducing him to his calling in life—fitness, which helped him get over his struggle with an eating disorder.
Peter confessed, "At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors. For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts."
11 years ago I began a modeling career that took me all over the world. I called five different cities in three amazing countries home over a six year span. I met dozens of amazing people with whom I made life long friends and unforgettable memories. But what I am most thankful for from my 9 year career (2 years since retired), is my introduction to fitness. At the age of 20 I had developed an eating disorder while blindly attempting to keep up with the level of fitness of my fellow models and competitors. For two years I struggled in silence, always trying but never knowing how to compete with my counterparts. In the winter of 2007 I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way. So I enrolled myself in the dietetics program at MATC and graduated with honors, my first PT job, and my first @ironmantri under my belt two years later. So on this #WorkoutWednesday I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way. If it weren?t for hitting ?rock bottom? I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up. So embrace the shit some times. Learn from it, pick your ass up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Some times from the darkest places shines the brightest light. Thank you @mattmonathphoto for the ??????
The reality star details a time when things were the darkest, writing, "In the winter of 2007 I hit rock bottom and decided that it was finally time to take charge of my health and fitness and learn how to do things the right way."
Peter says he decided to make some big changes. Within two years, he'd enrolled in a dietetics program (which he graduated from with honors), become a personal trainer and done his first Iron Man Triathlon.
Despite the fact that modeling, which he retired from two years ago, brought out his ID, the Wisconsin native says he has a lot to be grateful for.
"So on this #WorkoutWednesday I say thank you to a career that taught me so much, that while now retired, is still fun to go back to from time to time to do things the RIGHT way. If it weren’t for hitting 'rock bottom' I never would have had this amazing hill of life to climb back up."
He tells fans that that you must learn from your woes: "Embrace the shit some times. Learn from it, pick your ass up off the floor and get moving forward and upward again. Some times from the darkest places shines the brightest light."
If you or someone you love needs help, call the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline at (800) 931-2237.