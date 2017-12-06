John Travolta is voicing his disappointment after Lionsgate pulled his upcoming film, Gotti, from its release.

The mafia flick was pulled 10 days before it was scheduled to hit theaters, which Travolta believes was due to "fake news" and speculation that the film would sink.

"Unfortunately, the reports were speculation bordering on fake news," Travolta told Deadline. "Lionsgate was planning on a minimal release, and I did an investigation into people who might have the interest and financial wherewithal to better release it."

Travolta believes Gotti is worthy of a bigger release than was originally planned, and thus, he ended up seeking Edward Walson to help buy out Lionsgate for the rights to the film.