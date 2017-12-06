Serena William's Regal Ponytail Is Easier Than You Think to Recreate

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 2:17 PM

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams

Serena Williams is the holiday hairstyling standard. 

Glamorous, eye-catching, elegant—the up-do checks all of the boxes for the perfect look for the Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards, and thus holiday party style. While most intricate up-dos are reserved for those with advanced skills, this Vernon François creation, which he referred to as a "ponytail for the Queen," isn't hard to recreate.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Serena, Lupita Nyong'o, Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg, used the Leave-In Conditioner and Hydration Mist from his namesake line, as well as Paul Mitchell, Got2b and Color Wow to complete the sleek-to-voluminous style. However, the epic nature of the hairstyle is a result of the gold accents, combined with height and length of the ponytail. 

Best Hair Accessories, Based on Celebrity Hairstyles

The best part: It's super easy to recreate no matter the texture or state of your hair. If you don't have super long hair, don't worry. You can add in extensions or keep it short. 

Want to try it at home? PRIV hairstylist Liana Dil broke down the style into simple steps you can do minutes before your next holiday party. Check out the steps below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 1

Step 1

Apply dry shampoo or texturizing spray to give hair more grit and texture, and rid excess oil.

Chi Rose Hip Oil Dry Shampoo, $20

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 2

Step 2

Using a boar bristle brush, smooth hair into a high ponytail and secure with an hair band.

Raincry Restore Travel Boar Bristle Paddle Brush, $70

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 3

Step 3

Secure with a hair tie.

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 4

Step 4

Wrap the base of the ponytail with a wide black leather band or ribbon. Then, wrap a gold leather ribbon or strap around the black leather band.

1907 Leather Hair Wrap Cuff, $14.99

Scünci Gold Cord

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 5

Step 5

Backcomb the ponytail to add more volume to the top of the high ponytail.

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 6

Step 6

Add a hair band at the middle and end of your ponytail, if it's long. If it's short, just secure the end with a hair band. Then, wrap with the gold cord.

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 7

Step 7

Apply hairspray to hold the style in place.

TRESemmé Tres Two™ Extra Firm Control Hairspray, $4.99

ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams, 8

Final Look!

Need some help? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

