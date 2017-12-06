The force is upon us and John Boyega is here to spill some deets!

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor gave E! News exclusive insider scoop on moments from the upcoming film and even revealed some more personal—and hilarious—info.

The 25-year-old star said that the first time he saw the upcoming film—out in theaters December 15th—it was in an "intimate" setting with the cast and that seeing everything put together with visual effects left him pleasantly "surprised."

"There was an element where , ‘Okay, cool. I got that that was going to happen from obviously reading the script and being there,'" he shared with us. "And then there were other elements for me, specifically— just in terms of character— that shocked me."