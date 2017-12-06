Little Eric Decker, it's time to learn you'll never be able to hide anything from your mama.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's 2-year-old son was a youngster on a mission on Tuesday as the toddler eyed some gifts sitting under the tree.

"Caught Bubby for the 5th time trying to open presents after he already snuck and opened one already," his famous mom shared with fans on Instagram. "He teared up and gave me the lip."

While the little guy looked adorable in a pair of Ninja Turtles pajamas, his pout didn't convince Jessie to let him dig into the gifts. It seems once his mama was out of sight, Eric Jr. tried anyway.

"Caught! This was literally 20 minutes after I posted that lip pic," the Eric & Jessie star quipped on social media. The little guy was caught red-handed with wrapping paper in his hands and a hilariously guilty expression on his face.