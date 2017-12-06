Black Mirror Season 4 Arrives Just in Time to Freak You Out About Technology in 2018

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 7:23 AM

Black Mirror is coming to help you Ring in the New Year with fun, terrifying and anxiety-inducing stories. What a way to end 2017!

The new season of Black Mirror, six episodes, premieres on Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix. The new additions to Charlie Brooker's Emmy-winning anthology series star the likes of Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, Aldis Hodge, Maxine Peake, Andrea Riseborough, Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel, among countless others, and feature stories ranging from a Star Trek-esque tale to what appears to be a harrowing post-apocalyptic black and white outing.

2017 Emmys: 10 Most Talked-About Moments

Directors for the new season include Jodie Foster, Toby Haynes, John Hillcoat, Colm McCarthy, Tim Van Patten and David Slade.

Brooker returns as writer and executive producer alongside executive producer Annabel Jones. See the overall trailer above and check out the individual trailers for "U.S.S. Callister," "Metalhead," "Hang the DJ," "Black Museum," "Crocodile" and "Arkangel."

Now, which form of technology are you uneasy about?

Black Mirror season four premieres Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix.

