Critics' Choice Awards 2018: Complete List of Movie and TV Nominations

Nominations for the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards were announced Wednesday.

The CW will broadcast the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards live on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, from 8-10 p.m. PT. The show will again take place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

"We are delighted to welcome the Critics' Choice Awards back to The CW, and showcase the best of both film and television during this live event in January," Gaye Hirsch, The CW's head of development, previously told E! News. "As award season kicks into high gear, we're thrilled we can bring viewers an exciting night filled with the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood."

The Shape of Water leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) received nominating ballots on Dec. 1, and final ballots are due Jan. 9, 2018.

Here is the complete list of film nominations: