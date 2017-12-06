Prince George was busy rehearsing one line for this year's school nativity play: baaaa!

The royal youngster recently showed off his acting chops. According to the 4-year-old's famous dad, Prince William, his firstborn landed the role of a sheep in Thomas's Battersea School's play.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," the Duke of Cambridge revealed to schoolchildren during a visit to BBC's Bridge House on Wednesday. "He was a sheep."

It was just three months ago when the couple's firstborn headed off to his first day at the primary school, adorably sporting his summer uniform of a blue sweater with blue Bermuda shorts, blue socks and black shoes.

As part of the curriculum, the little one has been studying a range of subjects, among them art, ballet, French, music and—you guessed it—drama.