Prince William Dishes on Prince George's "Funny" School Nativity Play: "He Was a Sheep"

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 6:06 AM

Prince George

Prince George was busy rehearsing one line for this year's school nativity play: baaaa!

The royal youngster recently showed off his acting chops. According to the 4-year-old's famous dad, Prince William, his firstborn landed the role of a sheep in Thomas's Battersea School's  play.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," the Duke of Cambridge revealed to schoolchildren during a visit to BBC's Bridge House on Wednesday. "He was a sheep."

It was just three months ago when the couple's firstborn headed off to his first day at the primary school, adorably sporting his summer uniform of a blue sweater with blue Bermuda shorts, blue socks and black shoes.

As part of the curriculum, the little one has been studying a range of subjects, among them art, ballet, French, music and—you guessed it—drama.

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Meanwhile, his mom and dad were busy meeting with other students and BBC executives in Salford to give the youngsters a chance to give feedback on some of the network's new programs. 

During a Q&A, one 14-year-old student discussed a film he created about developing obsessive compulsive disorder and how he addressed his mental health challenges with his father. 

Prince William was thoroughly impressed by the conversation with the kids. "You're much better than the adults at questions. Very good questions," he complimented them. 

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who is expecting the couple's third child, also urged the importance of speaking up. "People are so worried about what they say, they aren't saying anything at all, and what we've found from speaking to people is it's so good to have conversations."

