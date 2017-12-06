Tracee Ellis Ross used her platform to reach an even bigger audience.

The black-ish star guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, using her opening monologue as a teachable moment for people who don't know what sexual abuse and sexual harassment entail.

"There is something I wanted to talk about tonight, and that's the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal. First of all, let's start with the fact that it isn't a sex scandal. It isn't a Hollywood scandal. It isn't even a scandal. It is a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries and has enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long," she said. "Over the past few months, countless brave women have come forward to share their experiences. While I'm not totally surprised by these stories, it seems like quite a few men are."

"Treating another human being with respect isn't complicated, but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there. So, I wrote a book," she added. "It's kind of like a children's book, for men, that is going to make this really simple and just bring it back to the basics. So...Listen up, fellas!"