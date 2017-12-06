TheImageDirect.com
Nothing like caroling with an ex to get you in the holiday spirit.
Prince Harry attended the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund carol concert at St. Luke's Church in London on Tuesday where his ex Cressida Bonas was also singing a few festive tunes. However, the royal's fiancée Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen.
The former flames arrived separately. Harry wore a suit jacket to the holiday service while Bonas wore a blue coat with a leopard print lapel.
The Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund is a non-governmental organization that aims to provide educational resources to people in Uganda. According to its website, Prince William and Harry have been patrons of the organization since 2009.
Harry and Bonas weren't the only ones in attendance. Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton—the sister and mother of Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton—were also there.
Even though the Suits star didn't attend the service with her beau, she did visit Nottingham with the prince last week—making it the couple's first official visit together.
Harry and Bonas dated from 2012 to 2014. However, the prince has moved on from the British model. Clarence House announced his engagement to Markle on Nov. 27, and a royal wedding is well underway. The two will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. An insider told E! News Harry has asked his brother William to be his best man and that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be in the bridal party.
It looks like Harry has done a lot of caroling lately. He also attended the London Fire Brigade Carol Service at Westminster Cathedral on Dec. 4.
